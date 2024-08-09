Meet Idaleen, the We Energies ‘Ambassadog’ promoting safe digging

We Energies is again going to the dogs, again! And it's all to promote an important message.

On Friday, Aug, 9, We Energies revealed their new safe digging ‘Ambassadog.’

Meet Idaleen, a 16-month-old German Shepherd from Hartford.

Thousands voted for the four-legged winner of the safe digging contest.

We Energies says you should always call 811 to get help checking for dangerous underground lines.

Idaleen will be featured on digital billboards across Milwaukee County all day on Sunday, reminding customers to call 811 before they dig.

To learn more about safe digging, click here.