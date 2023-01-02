Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

Bryan Kohberger is wearing a suicide-prevention vest while being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania following his arrest in conjunction with a quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, Fox News confirmed with a law enforcement source.

Suicide prevention vests are used to "ensure warmth and comfort" while not obstructing the wearer's movements, according to PSP Corp, a suicide prevention company.

The vests also cannot be rolled or torn and prevent inmates "from using the fabric to create a weapon or hanging mechanism."

Photo shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, who was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students. (Credit: Monroe County Correctional Facility)

Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday for the Nov. 13 murder of four University of Idaho students while at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities used DNA to track him and his vehicle that was placed at the scene of the crime, a separate source told Fox News.

He has been charged with four counts of murder and burglary for the alleged stabbing of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

From left to right: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Maddie Mogen, 21, the victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves) Expand

Fox News confirmed through a police source that investigators have only been focused on Kohberger as their suspect "the last few days."

Genetic genealogy work on DNA left at the scene of the crime was instrumental in leading them to Kohberger, Fox News was told.

The Moscow police faced criticism for the time it took investigators to locate a suspect or persons of interest as questions remained unanswered for roughly a month and a half.

The local police worked with the FBI and Idaho State Police throughout the investigation.

In an interview with Fox News Saturday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry described the process as a "puzzle."

"We're building the picture, and we're putting those pieces to get that picture," he said.

Fry said the department "truly believe[s] we have the individual that committed these crimes."

Kohberger’s connection to the victims – if any – remains unknown.

Front view of the house where four Idaho students were killed in November 2022. It is just steps away from the University of Idaho campus. (Adam Sabes/Fox News Digital)

"That's part of that investigation that we're still putting pieces together," he added.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. student studying criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman – roughly 15 miles from the victims' shared rental home.

