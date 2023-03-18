I-43 construction: Brown Deer Road ramp closures start March 22

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closing a pair of Interstate 43 ramps starting Wednesday, March 22 as part of the I-43 North-South reconstruction project.

The westbound Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) on-ramp to I-43 southbound, and the I-43 southbound off-ramp to eastbound Brown Deer Road are scheduled to permanently close to traffic – marked on the map above in red.

The I-43 southbound off-ramp to westbound Brown Deer Road will remain open, as will the eastbound Brown Deer Road entrance ramp to I-43 southbound – marked on the map above in green.

Temporary pavement and signage – as well as a temporary traffic signal – will be installed along Brown Deer Road at the I-43 southbound ramps to allow all movements at the existing ramps.

Learn more about the I-43 North-South reconstruction project on the WisDOT website.