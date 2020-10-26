'I don't want to die in prison:' WI inmate with COVID-19 speaks out

A Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution inmate says he has contracted COVID-19 in prison, calling FOX6's Aaron Maybin Monday, Oct. 26 to share his concerns. He believes this was bound to happen.

"The spread is running rampant," said Malcolm Rogers, an inmate at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. "My back hurts. My throat was sore for a couple days."

Rogers, 29, said he's experiencing symptoms after testing positive Tuesday, Oct. 20.

"Honestly, I wasn't shocked," said Rogers.

His sister, Darlene, organized the prison phone call because she feels not enough is being done to keep her brother and other inmates safe from the virus.

"I feel upset," said Darlene Rogers. "I know my brother, and at this point, I know my brother is scared."

Malcolm Rogers said it's too crowded to practice proper social distancing inside the correctional institution.

"I was telling my family, in my mind, it's only a matter of time because if everyone around me has COVID and there's no social distancing, how can I not have it?" he said.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said in a statement:

"Our goal during this public health crisis remains keeping COVID-19 out of our institutions and limiting the spread of the virus at facilities with positive cases," adding: "Social distancing is a challenge in a correctional institution like it is in many group housing environments."

Throughout the pandemic, changes have been made at the prison.



"They're making small step to go in the positive direction, but it is not enough," said Malcolm Rogers.

Rogers wants more done to stop the spread.

"I don't want to die in prison from contracting COVID," said Rogers. "I want to come home and see my family. I have a full life ahead of me."

The DOC's COVID-19 dashboard showed 45 active positive cases at Kettle Moraine Monday. DOC officials said inmates who test positive are being isolated. Rogers said he's in that positive wing of the prison.