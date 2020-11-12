'I did get it:' Sheboygan mayor speaks on positive COVID-19 test

The mayor of Sheboygan spoke with FOX6 News Thursday, Nov. 12 after testing positive for COVID-19, with the number of positive cases in the county and state continuing to serge -- a new single-day record set on Thursday, according to state health officials.

Sheboygan Mayor Mike Vandersteen

"You've been trying to avoid something for many many months, and it finally catches up with you," said Sheboygan Mayor Mike Vandersteen. "I got my positive test back on Tuesday."

The 68-year-old said he’s feeling fine and leading the city from home while in quarantine.

"Really don't have a strong guess as to where or how I got it, but I did get it," said Vandersteen.

Vandersteen is not alone. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Sheboygan County, with 228 new cases announced Thursday.

Zachary Metrou

"From March 13 to October 12th, we saw a little over 2,800 cases coming in," said Zachary Metrou with Sheboygan County Public Health and Human Services. "In the following 24 days, we saw double that amount of cases."

Metrou said the county is working to get a handle on the virus, admitting there are challenges in trying to figure out the rising trend.

"It is getting hard for our contract tracing to be as elaborate as we have wanted because of the amount of cases for our small county health department to keep track of," said Metrou.

Sheboygan County Public Health and Human Services

Metrou said hospitalizations are increasing, too.

"We have to figure out those different ways to support each other and our community, but we need to do that a safe way to help limit the spread," said Metrou.

Mayor Vandersteen said he wants everyone to listen to the experts.

"It's unprecedented in our community so people have to take this seriously and try to isolate themselves," said Vandersteen.

Sheboygan's mayor hopes to be back in the office Monday.

Sheboygan County recorded no new coronavirus related deaths Thursday.