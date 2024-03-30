I-94 vehicle fire, traffic backed up for hours near Zoo interchange

article

An incident involving a vehicle fire on I-94 just west of the Zoo interchange caused some backups on Saturday morning, March 30.

The incident appears to have happened near the Waukesha County-Milwaukee County line in the westbound lanes around 6:40 a.m.

A FOX6 photographer captured images of a vehicle on fire. It has since been extinguished.

The vehicle on fire

The scene was cleared just after 8:30 a.m.

FOX6 reached out to authorities for more information.