I-94 vehicle fire, traffic backed up for hours near Zoo interchange

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 30, 2024 7:20am CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The incident on I-94.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - An incident involving a vehicle fire on I-94 just west of the Zoo interchange caused some backups on Saturday morning, March 30.

The incident appears to have happened near the Waukesha County-Milwaukee County line in the westbound lanes around 6:40 a.m.

A FOX6 photographer captured images of a vehicle on fire. It has since been extinguished.

The vehicle on fire

The scene was cleared just after 8:30 a.m.

FOX6 reached out to authorities for more information.