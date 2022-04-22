I-94 traffic enforcement: Wisconsin State Patrol leads detail April 22

article

Drivers beware. The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine County sheriff's departments will be working a traffic enforcement detail on Friday, April 22.

A news release says the detail will be conducted along I-94 between the Illinois State Line in Kenosha and the Racine and Milwaukee County Line. It will focus on speed, aggressive driving, seatbelt and other moving violations.

The State Patrol will also utilize its aircraft to detect speed and aggressive driving.

