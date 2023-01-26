Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

article

Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions.

Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.

I-94 and the Frontage Road between the Caledonia area and Mount Pleasant were very slippery, and sheriff's officials responded to 15 crashes around the same time as the semi rollover.

During this time frame, the deputy on scene of the semi rollover on I-94 southbound saw a vehicle going north on I-94 hit another vehicle. The impact caused the second car to run into the median wall.

The striking car then hit a disabled semi on the northbound off-ramp to Highway 20. The two Milwaukee women who died, ages 31 and 33, were in this vehicle that hit the semi.

Wisconsin DOT cameras captured the initial semi rollover crash on I-94 southbound.