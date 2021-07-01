I-94 east-west corridor given the go; needs approval to spend money

The legislature green lights the expansion of the long-stalled I-94 east-west expansion. Former Governor Walker stopped it, then Governor Evers revved it back up. But state law says he needs legislative approval to spend money on the project.

The budget heading to Evers desk says yes, the proposed I-94 east-west expansion will add lanes from the Marquette to Zoo Interchanges.

Governor Evers says is one of the most congested and dangerous roads in the state.

The state Department of Transportation says it has twice as many crashes as similar Wisconsin roads.

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation says the goals of the project are to "improve safety, replace aging infrastructure (originally constructed in the 1960s) and reduce congestion."

"So many people use the I-94 east-west, to travel for work, for leisure, and even to transport their goods across our state," said State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez. "So, is an economic development for our area, many times, a lot of businesses in my region have said we locate to certain areas, because we want to make sure there’s access to good transportation freeways, and this is in line with that initiative."

But several groups are trying to put the brakes on.

"Adding lanes to the highway here is going to encourage more driving, is going to encourage more burning of fossil fuel that leads to greenhouse gas emissions and worsens climate change," said environmental lawyer Dennis Grzezinski. "The state is going to take 50-plus acres, from the city. Convert that to highways. a large part of that is going to be paved over. The last thing we need is more pavement, that when it rains, leads to flooding."

"I believe the universe has changed due to COVID-19 and by that, I’m referring to the success of work at home," said Gerard Froh of the Story Hill Neighborhood Association.

"There could be better use for those investments, in our communities. We don’t have enough that has been funding in public transportation in local communities and so that has been divested over the years," said Lisa Jones of Milwaukee Inner-city Congregations Allied for Hope.

Speaker Vos says the project will accelerate growth.

"If we don’t have a good transportation system, we don’t have a decent economy. They are so interconnected, if we don’t realize that, we’re kind of behind the 8-ball.

the people who benefit the most are those who either live in Milwaukee that can work somewhere else in the suburbs or the people from the suburbs who bring the money and spend it downtown in Milwaukee, that flows throughout the entire economy," Speaker Vos said.

If the governor approves this item in the budget, don’t expect construction any time soon. That’s because the Department of Transportation has ordered a supplemental environmental impact statement. That’s to hear from the public, as well as to see if the pandemic may have changed traffic patterns along this route. Now the Secretary Designee of Transportation here in Wisconsin says the earliest they could get final federal approval is late 2022.

Secretary-designee Craig Thompson had this statement:

WisDOT is currently working on a supplemental environmental impact study, which includes impacts to soil resources, noise, air quality, and water runoff. However, the most recent FHWA required conformity analysis in southeastern Wisconsin found improved air quality. The analysis included the I-94 east-west project with proposed modernization and additional capacity.

This administration believes in the importance of transit, which is why Governor Evers -- in the past two budgets -- proposed significant investments in Milwaukee County transit. While federal and state laws have specific limitations on use of funds for public transit, WisDOT is committed to investing in local road and bridge improvement projects, increasing investment in transit systems, and making it easier for communities to build bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

However, there are significant safety problems on this section of I-94. The infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful life and it does not meet current design and safety standards. We’ve seen crash rates decline dramatically in the modernized Zoo and Marquette interchanges. The aging east-west corridor is one of the most dangerous roads in the state. If we do not address these issues, crashes and congestion will continue to increase.