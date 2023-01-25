Semi rollover in Hale Interchange; traffic blocked

article

The ramp from I-43 NB to I-894 EB in the Hale Interchange is closed due to a semi rollover.

The vehicle hit the wall, rolled on its side, and came to rest across all three lanes of traffic. All traffic is being pushed westbound. Driver sustained only minor injuries.

The semi was carrying 42K pounds of paper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.