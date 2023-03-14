I-894 crash at Lincoln Avenue; woman arrested for OWI

article

A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning, March 14 for OWI following a crash on I-894 near Lincoln Avenue.

Police responded to the scene for a report of a vehicle crashing off the freeway. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle on its roof.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, refused medical treatment and was arrested.

I-894 crash at Lincoln Avenue

In addition to alcohol, speed was a factor in the crash.

It appears the vehicle was driving too fast and that the driver lost control as she was exiting the freeway.

