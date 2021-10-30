I-794 ramp fatal crash; vehicle struck bridge pillar, catches fire

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning, Oct. 30 at the bottom of the east I-794 off-ramp to Jackson Street and Van Buren Street. It happened around 3:20 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a mid-sized SUV appears to have continued straight through the left-hand curve of the ramp, jumped the curb, struck a sign, and the left bridge pillar of the south to the west ramp of the Lake Interchange. It then started on fire.

The operator was unable to be removed from the vehicle and did not survive. Milwaukee Fire extinguished the flames.

The crash remains under investigation.





