I-43 construction; lane switch between WIS 60 and Silver Spring

Drivers who frequent northbound I-43 between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60 should be aware of upcoming lane shifts on Thursday morning, March 16.

As part of the Wisconsin I-43 North-South Project, traffic on I-43 southbound between WIS 60 and Mequon is scheduled to be shifted to the east while crews work to reconstruct the southbound lanes.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Travelers should reduce speeds throughout the work zone and be aware of the new traffic pattern, traffic control signs and pavement markings.

For real-time traffic information, you are invited to visit 511wi.gov.

To learn more about the I-43 north-south corridor project go to projects.511wi.gov.