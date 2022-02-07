I-43 North-South project to begin week of Feb. 21

article

Governor Evers approved $550 million in summer of 2019 to reconstruct and modernize 14 miles of I-43, between the cities of Glendale and Grafton, in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. WisDOT has maintained these interchanges, bridges, and pavement for over 50 years.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of February 21, weather permitting.

What to Expect This Year

Construction in 2022 will focus on expansion and improvements near the Highland Road area north to WIS 60, as well as the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange area.

Work near Highland Road is anticipated to begin the week of February 21.Minor overnight prep work activity will require nighttime single-lane closures along I-43 at the bridge leading up to construction.

Minor overnight prep work activity will require nighttime single-lane closures along I-43 at the bridge leading up to construction.

Work near the County Line Road/Port Washington Road interchange is anticipated to begin in late February.

I-43 remains open to two lanes in each direction during peak travel times, but the project requires various closures of adjacent bridges, ramps, and roadways to help facilitate construction. For detailed information on project improvements and traffic impacts taking place in 2022, visit: https://projects.511wi.gov/43north-south/2022-construction-outlook/

Overview of I-43 North-South

Expanding I-43 to three lanes in each direction between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60.

Modernizing six interchanges along the corridor.

Widening a segment of Port Washington Road in Glendale between Bender Road and Daphne Lane.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Construction along the entire I-43 North-South corridor is scheduled for completion by mid-2025. Visit the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/43north-south/