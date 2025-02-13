Expand / Collapse search

I-43 multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee; snarls traffic near Highland Avenue

Published  February 13, 2025 10:28am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
I-43 crash near Highland, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on I-43 in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 13.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-43 in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 13. 

What we know:

It happened in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue. 

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

