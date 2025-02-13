I-43 multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee; snarls traffic near Highland Avenue

article

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on I-43 in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 13. This is a developing story.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-43 in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 13.

What we know:

It happened in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

I-43 crash near Highland, Milwaukee

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.