I-43 multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee; snarls traffic near Highland Avenue
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-43 in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 13.
What we know:
It happened in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue.
What we don't know:
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Monitor traffic conditions on the FOX6 News Traffic Tracker.
I-43 crash near Highland, Milwaukee
I-43 crash near Highland, Milwaukee
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: This post was produced by FOX6 News.