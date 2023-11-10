I-43, Marquette Interchange rollover crash
MILWAUKEE - A rollover crash shut down lanes on northbound I-43 at the Marquette Interchange overnight. It happened near the 10th and Michigan Avenue exit.
A FOX6 crew on the scene saw a vehicle that had crashed into a barrier. At one point, someone went into an ambulance on a stretcher.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.