I-43 improvements in Sheboygan County; Governor Evers approves

article

The Brief Governor Evers has approved I-43 improvements in Sheboygan County. Work begins March 2 and is expected to finish this fall. Traffic impacts will include reduced lanes in both directions and numerous ramp closures.



Governor Evers signed a $21 million contract to rehabilitate a stretch of I-43 from Lima Road in the town of Wilson to WIS 42 in Sheboygan.

Work will begin March 2 and is expected to finish this fall.

Traffic impacts will include reduced lanes in both directions and numerous ramp closures.

Project improvements

What we know:

According to a news release, the work includes removing three inches of the deteriorated pavement surface and overlaying it with new asphalt pavement.

Structure maintenance will take place on nine bridges in the project work zone; sign structure replacement, slope grading, restoration, beam guard replacement, shouldering, and pavement marking.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Schedule, construction staging, closures

March 2 to mid-March: Tree clearing and ROW fencing with minimal traffic impacts.

Mid-March to July: Long-term lane closures on I-43

July to November: Intermittent lane closures during non-peak travel times.

July to August: Southbound I-43 collector/distributor ramp and associated loop ramp at WIS 23.

July to August: Northbound I-43 collector/distributor ramp and associated loop ramps at WIS 23.

July to September: Long term lane closures on County PP over I-43

March to November: I-43 ramps at County V, WIS 28, and WIS 42 (2-day closure each)

Late October/early November: Scheduled construction completion.

Traffic impacts

The I-43 southbound and northbound collector/distributor ramps and associated loop ramps at WIS 23 will be closed for 35 working days for bridge work in July/August.

The I-43 southbound and northbound collector/distributor ramp and associated loop ramps will have nighttime closures during paving operations.

The I-43 on and off ramps at County V, WIS 28, and WIS 42 will be closed for a maximum of two consecutive calendar days during paving operations.

County PP over I-43 will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals.

Please see the project website for detour routes, maps and exhibits.

This project will appear on the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Update at https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-ne/