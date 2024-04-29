I-43 freeway resurfacing project in Waukesha, Walworth counties
article
MADISON, Wis. - Nearly $3 million in state funds has been approved for a resurfacing project along segments of the I-43 Rock Freeway, between US 12 in the city of Elkhorn and WIS 83 in the city of Mukwonago.
Construction is scheduled to begin May 6.
Improvements include:
- Removing 2.5 inches of existing asphalt pavement along segments of I-43 and replace it with new asphalt pavement.
- Update signing and pavement markings.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Traffic Impacts
- Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during construction.
- Work will be done in two stages: Stage 1A: I-43 inside lanes will be closed. Stage 1B: I-43 outside lanes will be closed.
- Stage 1A: I-43 inside lanes will be closed.
- Stage 1B: I-43 outside lanes will be closed.
- Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
Work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.