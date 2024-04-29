I-43 freeway resurfacing project in Waukesha, Walworth counties

article

Nearly $3 million in state funds has been approved for a resurfacing project along segments of the I-43 Rock Freeway, between US 12 in the city of Elkhorn and WIS 83 in the city of Mukwonago.

Construction is scheduled to begin May 6.

Improvements include:

Removing 2.5 inches of existing asphalt pavement along segments of I-43 and replace it with new asphalt pavement.

Update signing and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts

Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during construction.

Work will be done in two stages: Stage 1A: I-43 inside lanes will be closed. Stage 1B: I-43 outside lanes will be closed.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.