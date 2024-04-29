Expand / Collapse search

I-43 freeway resurfacing project in Waukesha, Walworth counties

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2024 4:10pm CDT
Walworth County
MADISON, Wis. - Nearly $3 million in state funds has been approved for a resurfacing project along segments of the I-43 Rock Freeway, between US 12 in the city of Elkhorn and WIS 83 in the city of Mukwonago. 

Construction is scheduled to begin May 6.  

Improvements include:

  • Removing 2.5 inches of existing asphalt pavement along segments of I-43 and replace it with new asphalt pavement.
  • Update signing and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts

  • Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during construction.
  • Work will be done in two stages: Stage 1A: I-43 inside lanes will be closed. Stage 1B: I-43 outside lanes will be closed.
  • Stage 1A: I-43 inside lanes will be closed.
  • Stage 1B: I-43 outside lanes will be closed.
  • Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.