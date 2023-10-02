I-43 crash; southbound lanes closed at Silver Spring for hours

article

All southbound lanes on I-43 at Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee were closed for several hours on Monday, Oct. 2 due to three-vehicle crash. Those lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a semi and two passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Motorists were forced off the freeway at Silver Spring – and then seek an already busy alternate route heading south.