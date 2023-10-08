I-43 crash, 'intoxicated' woman arrested after hit-and-run: sheriff
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after an I-43 crash Sunday night, Oct. 8.
The sheriff's office said the woman was "slightly intoxicated" when she struck another motorist and kept going westbound near the 60th Street exit around 8:35 p.m.
The woman's vehicle was eventually found, and she was arrested. The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The victim complained of chest pains, officials said, but it is unknown whether that victim went to a hospital.
High rates of speed were involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said.