I-43 crash, 'intoxicated' woman arrested after hit-and-run: sheriff

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after an I-43 crash Sunday night, Oct. 8.

The sheriff's office said the woman was "slightly intoxicated" when she struck another motorist and kept going westbound near the 60th Street exit around 8:35 p.m.

The woman's vehicle was eventually found, and she was arrested. The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.

The victim complained of chest pains, officials said, but it is unknown whether that victim went to a hospital.

High rates of speed were involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said.