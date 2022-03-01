I-43 construction lane closures; Capitol to Bender starts March 5

article

Interstate 43 will be reduced to two lanes in both directions between Bender Road and Capitol Drive starting Saturday, March 5. The closures are expected to last until late 2022.

The closure of one lane in the both directions is part of the Union Refrigerator Transit Company (URT) bridge project – which is headed into its second year.

The following travel changes can be expected once the closures begin:

I-43 southbound: The interstate will remain two lanes starting at Bender Road until reaching Capitol Drive

I-43 northbound: The far right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Capitol Drive and Green Bay Avenue off-ramps

Entrance/exit: The Fiebrantz avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound and the I-43 southbound ramp to Green Bay Avenue will be closed

The URT project is working to reconstruct and rehabilitate the bridges and roadway along I-43 from Capitol Drive to just north of Hampton Avenue.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

