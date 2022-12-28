I-41 wrong-way crash; driver struck semi head-on, seriously injured

article

All northbound lanes on I-41/US 45 were temporarily closed Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 between Burleigh Street and Capitol Drive due to a crash.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a wrong-way driver struck a semi head-on. Traffic was being diverted off at Burleigh.

The semi driver is OK. The SUV passenger is conscious and breathing. The SUV driver has very serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.