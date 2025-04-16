Expand / Collapse search

I-41 vehicle fire in Milwaukee; all lanes reopen near Hampton

By
Published  April 16, 2025 6:02am CDT
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A vehicle fire shutdown all northbound lanes of I-41/45 NB at Hampton Avenue on Wednesday morning.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - All lanes of northbound I-41/45 were temporarily closed at Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 16 due to a vehicle fire. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by 511 Wisconsin. 

TrafficMilwaukeeNews