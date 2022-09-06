I-41/894 noise wall project resumes

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume work to install noise walls along I-41/894 in Milwaukee County.

The noise wall installation will also include new anchorages to be installed and full replacement of the outside parapet wall and portion of the bridge deck.

The detour route for the long-term full closure of Cold Spring Road at I-41/894 will be posted using Layton Avenue.

The work will begin overnight on Monday Sept. 12 and is anticipated to take two months to complete.

Closures: