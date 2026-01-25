Hustisford man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

article

The Brief A Hustisford man was arrested and criminally charged following a sex crimes investigation. 30-year-old Robert Gesch was arrested and booked in at the Dodge County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including 1st-degree child sex assault and incest with a child.



What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on South Hustis Street following the sex crimes investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Robert Gesch was arrested and booked in at the Dodge County Jail.

The following charges were filed by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office against Gesch for the following violations:

1st-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child

Incest with a Child

Capture of an Intimate Representation

Dig deeper:

Robert Gesch had his initial appearance on Friday, Jan. 23, and a cash bond of $5,000 was set with conditions should it be posted.

As of the time of the press release, he remains in custody at the Dodge County Jail.