Hustisford man arrested, charged with child sex crimes
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Hustisford man was arrested and criminally charged following a sex crimes investigation.
What we know:
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on South Hustis Street following the sex crimes investigation.
As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Robert Gesch was arrested and booked in at the Dodge County Jail.
The following charges were filed by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office against Gesch for the following violations:
- 1st-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child
- Incest with a Child
- Capture of an Intimate Representation
Dig deeper:
Robert Gesch had his initial appearance on Friday, Jan. 23, and a cash bond of $5,000 was set with conditions should it be posted.
As of the time of the press release, he remains in custody at the Dodge County Jail.
The Source: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 a press release.