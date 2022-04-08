Hunger Task Force helps families in need; delivers Easter feast boxes

In about a week, families will gather for Easter Sunday. But not everyone is fortunate to have a feast at the dinner table. That problem got worse this year.

"We hope they bring a little joy at the holiday as well as some dignity for that family," said Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force.

Together, Palermo's and Hunger Task Force distributing large Easter boxes for the hungry on Friday, April 8. Inside the boxes was everything someone would need for a holiday feast.

"We are packing all the boxes into vehicles but also adding a ham, frozen pizzas and eggs," said Nick Fallucca, Chief Product and Innovation Officer for Palermo's Pizza.

"It’s a blessing to get these donations," said Mary Fullilove of the Citadel Food Pantry/Salvation Army.

Food pantries throughout the area line up to collect their boxes.

"I was amazed, and I am grateful that God uses me to pass the food out and give the food to the people," Fullilove said.

This has been an annual event for 15 years. Tussler said it carries more weight this year.

"Inflation is really hitting people hard at the checkout, the cost of cardboard the cost of plastic, the cost of fuel all those things impact the cost of food for people at the checkout," Tussler said.

Tussler said families in need are not always easy to identify. She encourages people to reach out.

"If you are in emergency need of food, don’t be shy. Go ahead and go to a food pantry. We can help," Tussler said.

You can also consider lending a hand.

"Don’t be blind to the fact there are a lot of low income people in Milwaukee who need our help if you are that guy who can help take the time to help," Tussler said.r

FOX6 News was told 500 boxes were going out to families in need. Learn more information about how you can donate to Hunger Task Force.