Milwaukee County food distribution helps as COVID continues

As the delta variant shows no sign of COVID-19 slowing down, the pandemic is still bringing hardships and extra caution for seniors and vulnerable and in need groups.

Hunger Task Force is stepping up and providing the basics for folks in Milwaukee County. Just as the pandemic seems to keep extending, the need for food continues as well.

Cars snaked around Hunger Task Force, those in line eager for the month-end summer food distribution. Executive Director Sherrie Tussler said roughly 1,000 households were estimated to roll through.

"We are doing an event called ‘Bring a friend, tell a friend.’ We’ve got a lot of assistance," said Tussler. "We want to make sure people are aware. They are still welcome to get emergency food if they need it, and seniors always need that additional help because they are on fixed incomes."

It is a situation that caused Rita Bartes to come for the first time.

"When you're on Social Security, and I’m a disabled person, and it’s hard for me to get around to the grocery stores, and with a limited income for seniors this is a wonderful help," Bartes said.

Regardless of age or reason, basic needs and sources of nutrition are being met.

"I just lost my dad to COVID in November, so my income has gone down, so coming out to these events is very helpful since some of the pantries I go to are closed down right now," said Carrie Meyer.

"The food they are getting today is USDA commodities, so everything is picture-perfect. They are also getting food from our farm," Tussler said. "We’ve got canned vegetables, canned fruit, we’ve got sweet corn, there’s some squash."

The organization is feeding bodies and spirits as the community continues to deal with ebbs and flows associated with COVID-19.

"I think it’s phenomenal for the work they do, and whoever is supporting this I just thank them from the bottom of my heart – God bless you all," said Bartes.

Hunger Task Force has an interactive map on its website to help those in need find resources.