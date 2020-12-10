Expand / Collapse search

Hunger Task Force buys building for increased capacity, new HQ

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Hunger Task Force

MILWAUKEE - Hunger Task Force (HTF) announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that it has purchased a 120,000 square foot warehouse on W. Electric Avenue in West Milwaukee. The new location will serve as HTF's new headquarters.

Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force, issued the following statement in a news release:

"Hunger Task Force has a rich tradition of serving the community with dignity and compassion. The new building increases our strength to serve."

The new building will serve as Hunger Task Force’s primary headquarters to house all food, supplies, resources and staff under one roof. It boasts 120,000 square feet of warehouse space with ample room for volunteer activities and food storage. In the New Year, Hunger Task Force will fundraise to support the conversion of the warehouse into an ideal food bank, including building a new freezer, a cooler and additional office build-out.

In response to pandemic-related need, the site will immediately warehouse shelf-stable food items.

