Humane Society 50% off adoption fees on adult dogs

Looking for unconditional love this Valentine’s Day? The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has reduced adoption fees for adult dogs by 50% through Feb. 18.

Dogs who have been available for adoption for 10 days or longer, dubbed "Benchwarmers," have fees of just $25.

Across the organization’s five campuses, there are nearly 40 dogs available for adoption, including several dogs who have unique behavioral or medical conditions that make finding a good match a bit more challenging, a release said. WHS hopes that this special promotion will inspire potential adopters to consider taking the leap and bringing home a new companion.

Adoptions at WHS are first-come, first-served, as long as it’s a good fit. As part of the adoption fee, dogs available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received initial vaccinations. Adopters also go home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food. For information about available animals and the adoption process at each location, please visit www.wihumane.org.

