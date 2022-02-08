Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 9, shot in the head in Houston during possible road rage incident: police

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated February 9, 2022 1:58PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Surveillance video shows what happened after girl, 9, shot in the head during road rage incident

A 9-year-old girl continues fighting for her life after police say she was shot in the head. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares the latest on the investigation.

HOUSTON - A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in a possible road rage incident in southwest Houston as her family drove to the grocery store on Tuesday night, police say.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Fondren Road at the Southwest Freeway, where the family had pulled over.

Police say a family of four – a man, a woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl – were in a Tahoe traveling northbound along the Southwest Freeway on their way to the grocery store.

More children in Houston becoming victims of gun violence

The trend of violent crime seen across the Houston area continues and FOX 26 speaks to Dr. Robert Sanborn, CEO of Children at Risk on this recent trend and what local leaders are making of it all.

According to HPD, the family reported that they were heading down the road when they saw a white truck and another vehicle that looked like they may have been racing.

Police say the family’s vehicle somehow got in between the white truck and the other vehicle, and someone in the white truck apparently decided to go after the family.

Authorities believe the pickup truck cut off the family's vehicle several times while on the freeway. Police say the suspect driver then got behind the family's vehicle, and someone in the white truck started shooting into the Tahoe, striking the 9-year-old girl.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery.

Police say the truck is believed to be a white GMC Denali, and its blinkers may have had arrow directions.