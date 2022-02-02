Expand / Collapse search

How to wear Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Add a pop of periwinkle to your wardrobe with Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year, ‘Very Peri.’ Macy's style expert stops by to show you three ways to update your look with this trendy hue.

