The Brief A study found Wisconsin ranks near the middle of the pack for retirement costs. MoneyLion found costs vary greatly based on the state you live in. Hawaii is the most expensive state for retirement, while West Virginia is the cheapest, according to the study.



Where you live can have a significant impact on how much money you need saved for retirement. And according to a new study, Wisconsin ranks near the middle of the pack in terms of the most and least expensive states for retirees.

Big picture view:

MoneyLion, a consumer finance app and marketplace, examined how much money Americans would need to save each month to retire comfortably in each state. The study weighed factors such as average retiree household expenses, Social Security income and the age at which a person started saving for retirement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The study's full methodology can be found on MoneyLion's website.

What they're saying:

Ted Jenkin, managing partner at Exit Wealth Advisors, told FOX Business that state income taxes and real estate property taxes are two of the biggest expenses that retirees need to look at. Thomas Aiello, National Taxpayers Union vice president of federal affairs, added that taxes are a reason some retirees may move to places like Florida, Texas and Tennessee – which offer no sate income tax or "death" tax.

How much in Wisconsin?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin ranked No. 28 in MoneyLion's study, which determined someone would need to save $1,096,140 to retire comfortably at age 65. That's based on a $54,807 average annual cost of retirement over 20 years.

To hit that number, MoneyLion said someone would need to start saving $2,030 per month at age 20 or $2,610 per month starting at age 30.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

By the numbers:

MoneyLion's study also determined the following savings needed to retire comfortably at age 65 (as well as the average annual cost of retirement over 20 years) in neighboring states:

Hawaii was the most expensive state for retirees, with $3,132,206 needed to retire comfortably at age 65. The most affordable state in the study was West Virginia, with $664,463 needed to retire comfortably at age 65.