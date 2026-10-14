How far does a paycheck go in Milwaukee?

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The Brief In Milwaukee, living wages take up 68% of a resident's total earnings, according to a new study. Minneapolis landed at the top in the Midwest, with living wages taking up only 66.8% of a resident's total earnings. The Midwest finished with 10 of the top 20 metros where residents have the most money left after living expenses.



Your paycheck can only take you so far after paying for your basic life necessities such as groceries, transportation, clothes, housing, and other assorted things you need to live your life. After paying for these commodities, you have money to do whatever you want with. You can save it or spend it as you please. But what you're left with can vary greatly depending on where you live in the country.

How much money are you left with in Milwaukee?

The backstory:

To determine how much money a person would have after paying for basic life necessities, SmartAsset looked at the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. and looked at the median adjusted earnings for a single adult with no children in each area. They then used data from MIT's Living Wage Calculator, which determines the required amount of money it takes to afford a minimum but adequate lifestyle in each area.

Local perspective:

Milwaukee residents will be happy to know they landed near the top of the list at No. 12 in the country. On average, a single adult in Milwaukee earns about $67,330 while the living wages in the area add up to just about $45,802 per year.

Meaning, roughly 68% is taken out of a typical Milwaukee resident's earnings each year, leaving them with around $21,528 left over, according to SmartAsset.

How much money are Midwesterners left with?

By the numbers:

Multiple other Midwest metro areas landed near the top of the list as well. Minneapolis landed at the top of the Midwest at No. 5, Detroit finished at No. 11 and Milwaukee at No. 12. Each city's living wage took up 68% of an average resident's earnings. Madison, Wisconsin also made the list at No. 16 at 68.7%. Chicago landed closer to the middle at No. 34 at 72.5%

At the bottom of the list in the Midwest was Grand Rapids, Michigan, at No. 61, where the living wage is roughly 77.4% of a resident's total earnings.

Check out the full list of Midwest metros and how much living wages take from each city's average earnings:

Ranked No. 5 nationally: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota - 66.8% taken from earnings, median earnings of $76,198

No. 7: Toledo, Ohio - 67% taken from earnings, median earnings of $61,913

No. 8: Cincinnati, Ohio - 67.1% taken from earnings, median earnings of $65,993

No. 11: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan - 68% taken from earnings, median earnings of $67,863

No. 12: Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin - 68% taken from earnings, median earnings of $67,330

No. 13: Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, Ohio - 68.1% taken from earnings, median earnings of $63,750

No. 15: Columbus, Ohio - 68.2% taken from earnings, median earnings of $68,389

No. 16: Madison, Wisconsin - 68.7% taken from earnings, median earnings of $72,853

No. 17 Cleveland, Ohio - 68.7% taken from earnings, median earnings of $64,007

No. 20: Akron, Ohio - 69.6% taken from earnings, median earnings of $62,878

No. 29: Des Moines, West Des Moines, Iowa - 71.1% taken from earnings, median earnings of $66,709

No. 34: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois - 72.5% taken from earnings, median earnings of $73,979

No. 36: Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, Indiana - 73.3% taken from earnings, median earnings of $65,140

No. 61: Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, Michigan - 77.4% taken from earnings, median earnings of $63,880

Rest of the country

Dig deeper:

As for the rest of the country, Austin, Texas, finished at the top of the list at 64.6%. San Francisco, which finished at No. 6, actually had residents left with the most money following living wages at $34,795.

On the other end, Honolulu, Hawaii, finished at the very bottom of the list with living wages taking up 98.9% of a resident's earnings, leaving them with an average of $789.

The top 10 cities in the country can be found right here:

No. 1: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas - 64.6% taken from earnings, median earnings of $76,322

No. 2: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia - 65.3% taken from earnings, median earnings of $92,391

No. 3: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland - 66.7% taken from earnings, median earnings of $76,923

No. 4: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington - 66.7% taken from earnings, median earnings of $91,052

No. 5: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota - 66.8% taken from earnings, median earnings of $76,198

No. 6: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California - 66.8% taken from earnings, median earnings of $104,912

No. 7: Toledo, Ohio - 67% taken from earnings, median earnings of $61,913

No. 8: Cincinnati, Ohio - 67.1% taken from earnings, median earnings of $65,993

No. 9: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut - 67.1% taken from earnings, median earnings of $77,917

No. 10: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - 67.4% Taken from earnings, median earnings of $68,624