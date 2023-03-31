House fire on Milwaukee's north side near 35th and Lloyd

Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire on the city's north side on Friday morning, March 31. Three other nearby houses became involved.

In addition to destroying one abandoned house, the fire damaged two other houses and rendered one uninhabitable.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Milwaukee house fire near 35th and Lloyd

The Milwaukee fire chief said no one was injured in this fire. A total of five people have requested assistance from the Red Cross.

We will update this post as soon as more information becomes available.