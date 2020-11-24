Expand / Collapse search

Hours change during holiday for COVID-19 testing sites

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The COVID-19 testing sites staffed by the Milwaukee Health Department will operate with modified hours during Thanksgiving week.

All three sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, Nov. 26. B

Both the Northwest Health Center and the Southside Health Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Miller Park location will resume testing on Friday, Nov. 27 with hours from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday with hours from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Information about testing, including locations and when it is appropriate to be tested, can be found at testupmke.com and city.milwaukee.gov/covidtesting, or by calling 211.

