Horseback rider arrested for DUI in Whittier

A horseback rider was arrested in Whittier for suspected DUI (or shall we say, GUI?) over the weekend, according to police.

Officials said the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over."

The horseback rider even led police on a short pursuit before being taken into custody, police added.

The horse was brought to the Whittier police station "where it received lots of love from the team," according to authorities.

Per California Vehicle Code Section 21050,

This means the legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) behind the wheel (or in this case, on horseback) is the same at 0.08%.

