Dodge County storm damage; roofs ripped off in Horicon, Lomira

The Brief Horicon Mayor Josh Maas said severe winds pushed roofs off buildings and across Lake Street, damaging businesses and apartments. The American Red Cross said an overnight shelter was opened for residents and pets impacted by the storm. Lomira officials said significant structural damage was reported at Mary Lane Apartments, homes and a manufactured home community.



Severe thunderstorm winds caused widespread damage across Dodge County on Wednesday, June 10, tearing roofs from buildings, damaging homes and apartments, and forcing some residents from their homes.

Horicon damage

What we know:

There was no tornado warning or tornado watch in effect at the time. A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued when strong winds moved through the city.

The City of Horicon shut down Lake Street within minutes of the storm rolling through town. Viewer video showed parts of a roof flying through the air.

TRACKING STORM DAMAGE: Horicon, Lomira see significant storm damage

"Honestly, it was scary. It was out of nowhere," said Horicon resident Tayler Gunderson. "All of a sudden, you know, the wind just picked up. My car kinda shifted a little bit, and then it happened. I mean, I was scared."

Horicon Mayor Josh Maas said he was on the street when the damage happened.

"We were getting debris on us, strangely enough, in a city truck," he said. "Then, we went down a couple blocks, turned around and started doing what we had to do."

Maas said meteorologists and the National Weather Service had not yet been out to survey the damage.

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However, he said he saw straight-line winds push the roof off buildings from the south, across Lake Street and into nearby businesses and apartments.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do"

What they're saying:

Tyler Wagner said his mother rents one of the damaged apartments.

"I noticed all the fixtures from the ceiling fans, lights, you name it. Water was pouring out of 'em," he said. "So, I said, turn off all the lights. We don't need any electrical fires while this is going on. Turn off everything."

Once firefighters determined the buildings were stable, renters were allowed inside to survey the damage.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do. I have none, you know? It's in God's hands now. I've got to laugh about it. I can't try no more," renter Mary Tarr said.

Despite the damage, Maas said it was a miracle there were no serious injuries. He said it showed people in Horicon took the warnings seriously.

What you can do:

Family members have started a GoFundMe to help tenants, some of whom did not have renters insurance.

The American Red Cross also said disaster-trained volunteers are assisting residents in Horicon impacted by the severe weather, which caused substantial damage to multiple homes and buildings.

An overnight shelter has been set up at 404 E. Lake St. for people impacted by the storms. The Red Cross said 11 clients and multiple pets were at the shelter.

Anyone impacted by the severe weather can call 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance.

Lomira damage

Dig deeper:

More roofs ripped from buildings in Lomira.

FOX6 Weather Experts said winds in surrounding areas reached between 65 and 75 mph. Those winds tore the roof from Mary Lane Apartments near Mary Lane and Third Street.

TRACKING STORM DAMAGE: Horicon, Lomira see significant storm damage

Crews contracted through the building's owner were working to cover the roof before more rain fell. At least 14 people who live in the apartment complex were not able to stay there Wednesday night.

People were seen carrying their belongings out in garbage bags. Roofing, drywall and debris were scattered through multiple yards.

One man said his neighbor, who lives on the top floor, shielded her baby when the roof was ripped up. She was physically OK, but still in shock and did not want to speak on camera.

"It just didn’t make sense. It came out of nowhere," David Moczarney, of Lomira, said. "It was like just raining, and then the wind picked up and then there went the roof! I was like, okay, here it comes."

Reception center opens, crews assess damage

What we know:

The Village of Lomira said the most heavily impacted areas are in the north and northeast parts of the village. Officials said emergency responders and public works crews continued to assess damage and address hazards throughout the community.

There were no reported injuries associated with the storm as of Wednesday night.

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Preliminary reports showed extensive tree damage, with numerous trees and large limbs down on public and private property. Several roads were temporarily impacted by debris, and utility crews continued working to restore power.

Village officials said significant structural damage was reported at an apartment building, houses and within a manufactured home community.

Residents are asked to stay away from downed power lines, use caution with generators, avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas, report hazardous conditions and document property damage for insurance.

The Village of Lomira opened a reception center at the community room in the municipal building for residents affected by the storm. The space is available for people who need to rest, charge devices, get information and meet with emergency responders or local officials.

Additional weather coverage

Assessing damage:

Wednesday afternoon's storm also caused damage in Ozaukee County. In Mequon's Solar Heights neighborhood, several trees were toppled as storms moved through the area earlier in the day.

TRACKING STORM DAMAGE: Horicon, Lomira see significant storm damage