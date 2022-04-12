Hop to Marcus Theatre for fun-filled Easter event

This weekend get a jump on the Easter festivities with a trip to the movies. Select Marcus Theaters will be kicking off the weekend with the "Hop to the Movies" event. Clint Wisalowski with Marcus Theaters joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Hop to your nearest participating Marcus Theatre or Movie Tavern location for a fun-filled Easter event!

Saturday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Activities will include:

- Pictures with the Easter Bunny

- Coloring & Craft Stations

- Easter Egg Hunt - Begins 10:00 a.m.

- "Hop" Movie Showing - Begins 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are just $8!

