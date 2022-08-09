'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said found guilty of killing his two daughters, sentenced to life in prison

A Dallas jury unanimously found Yaser Said guilty of killing his two teen daughters on Tuesday.

It took jurors about 4 hours to convicted Said for the deaths of his daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008.

Judge Chika Anyiam sentenced Said to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Said showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

After the verdict, the mother of Sarah and Amina, Patricia Owens, addressed her ex-husband on the stand.

"You deserve to die now, not in prison," Owens said. "You took my life. You took my family all in one night."

Said disappeared on the night of his daughters' killings and was named one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested at a house in Justin in 2020.

Prosecutors said Said, a native of Egypt, was angry that his daughters were dating and that the boys were not Muslim. They claim in a 911 call from the night of the murders, Sarah Said said her father was attacking her.

They also presented an email from the girls to one of their teachers prior to the murder saying they feared their father would kill them.

The defense argued that the 911 call is not clear and that Said was targeted by investigators because he is a Muslim.

Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.

They also raised concerns about what they considered a lack of evidence, including the lack of fingerprints and eyewitness reports the place Said at the crime scene.

The defense also criticized Irving Police and federal investigators, claiming they did not properly investigate the case or look for other suspects.

"Justice would have been the Irving Police Department doing their job," defense attorney Joe Patton said during closing arguments.

"Please. These girls have been waiting 14 years for justice. I ask you to return a verdict of guilty for capital murder," lead prosecutor Lauren Black told jurors before they began deliberating.

Said will be allowed to appeal the ruling.