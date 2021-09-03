Honey Harvest Festival at Mayberry Farms

At Mayberry Farms, this is the season they like to say "Home is where your honey is." That’s probably why they’re hosting a Honey Harvest Festival tomorrow. Brian is in Mayville with a family that’s looking forward to spreading a little joy and honey this weekend.

In honor of the end of another successful honey season, we're celebrating with a new farm fun event for the whole family! Honey Harvest Festival will be a FREE to attend, one-day event held on Saturday, September 4th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. here at Mayberry Farms. (if needed, the rain date will be Sunday, September 5th.)

We will have vendors selling handmade goods, honey extraction demonstrations, wine and cheese samples, along with food to purchase including ice cream, pies, coffee, local soda, and sweet corn all from local businesses. Freshly bottled honey will be available for sale along with our handmade small-batch soap and skincare products. There will also be live music from 1-4 p.m.