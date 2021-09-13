Homicide investigation underway after 4 found dead in SUV in western Wisconsin

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead in an SUV Sunday afternoon in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:18 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a death in Town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County.

Officials say they are now investigating a homicide involving four victims who do not appear to have any connection to the area. The victims were reportedly found in an abandoned black SUV that was driven into a standing corn field off a rural road. Authorities said the SUV has Minnesota license plates, and there may have been a second dark colored SUV traveling with the black SUV that may be related.

If you have any information on this homicide case, please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.



Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.



