MPD: 31-year-old man arrested, accused of strangling man to death

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have a 31-year-old man in custody, suspected in the strangulation death of a 29-year-old man. 

Officials say the homicide happened near 28th and Wells shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Police say the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

