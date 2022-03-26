HomeWorks: Bronzeville development offers housing, creative space

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson joins community partners to highlight a new development project that will offer housing and working spaces for local and visiting artists in the Harambee neighborhood.

This project is spearheaded by HomeWorks: Bronzeville, a cultural development initiative that supports growth and activity in the community. After working with the City of Milwaukee to purchase vacant properties at 322-340 West Meinecke for $1 total, HomeWorks: Bronzeville will now transform the site into live-work space for artists and green space for year-round art installations and programming. This will be HomeWorks: Bronzeville’s second development in the neighborhood.

Through support from the City’s Art and Resource Community Hub (ARCH) Loan Program, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and the Wisconsin Preservation Fund, HomeWorks: Bronzeville’s artist housing is adding additional life to the neighborhood.

Learn more about the ARCH Loan Program at milwaukee.gov/ARCH.