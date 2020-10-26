Homestead High School students switch to 'distance learning' Oct. 27

Homestead High School students will switch to "distance learning" beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27 as a result of 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among students within the last 24 hours.

Additionally, in a letter to parents, school officials said the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is experiencing a delay in the notification of COVID-19 positive cases due to an outage for updates to the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

Based on those two factors, students will transition to distance learning through Monday, Nov. 2, at least, according to the letter to parents.

School officials noted the ability for students to return to campus will depend on updated information from health officials, minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and the availability of students and staff.