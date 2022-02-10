HomeGoods retail theft; Menomonee Falls police seek to ID suspects

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of stealing from the HomeGoods store on Falls Parkway on the evening of Feb. 3.

Officials say the suspects exited the store with pots and pans set worth roughly $380 – without attempting to pay for the items.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

If you have information that could help authorities identify either of these women, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 – and refer to case 22-004083.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News