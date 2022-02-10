Expand / Collapse search

HomeGoods retail theft; Menomonee Falls police seek to ID suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of stealing from the HomeGoods store on Falls Parkway on the evening of Feb. 3.

Officials say the suspects exited the store with pots and pans set worth roughly $380 – without attempting to pay for the items.

If you have information that could help authorities identify either of these women, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 – and refer to case 22-004083.

