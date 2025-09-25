@ Home science experiments with Club SciKidz

Create amazing science experiments at home with just a few everyday ingredients from your kitchen. Tanzania Sewell from Club SciKidz Greater Milwaukee shows us how.





Pocket Rockets

Items Needed:

Fizzy Tablets (Alka-Seltzer works great!)

Film Canisters

Water

Construction paper



Begin by decorating film canisters with a nose cone and fins made of construction paper. Once decorated, prepare for launch. Add 60mL of water to your film canister. Break the fizzy tab into quarters, when ready to launch, drop the fizzy tab into the film canister and quickly place the cap on. Take a huge step back and wait for the launch to happen! Feel free to experiment with the amount of rocket fuel (i.e. fizzy tabs) added. The more you add, the quicker the launch happens.



pH Painting

Items Needed:

70% Alcohol

Turmeric

Cardstock

Baking Soda

Paint Brushes



To make the Turmeric pH indicator, mix 1/4 cup of 70% Alcohol with 1/4 tsp of tumeric. Once mixed, use a paint brush to apply the pH indicator to the cardstock that will be used as the art canvas. Apply a thin, even layer of pH indicator and allow it to dry. Use a basic solution to paint. In a bowl, mix 1 tsp of baking soda with 1/4 cup water (distilled or filtered water works best). Once the canvas is completely dry, use a clean paint brush to make art! Once dry, the art is ready to be hung.