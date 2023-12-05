Holiday lights for veteran's family; pool company gives back

"The light of everyone's life" is how a local family describes their loved one, a mother and veteran who died earlier this year.

One group is hoping to bring that light back to her family for the holidays.

Kaiti Lubbert said it happened in the blink of an eye. Her sister-in-law, Abby Sauer, was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

She died less than a month after.

"Everything just changed. Like, life as you know it," Kaiti Lubbert said. "It was right after Christmas. We thought we had more time."

Sauer was 44, a wife and mother to two children. She served as a combat medic in Iraq and in the National Guard.

Marcia Lubbert, Abby’s mom, said she was always smiling and happy.

"I miss her bouncing into my house, ‘hi, mom,’" she said.

A crew from Swimming Pool Services decorated Sauer’s family's home, free for the holidays.

"She was the light, and it would be great for the kids to still see that light," Kaiti Lubbert said. "She radiated. Everything she did."

String by string, in red, white and blue, they hope to carry her light on. It's something the company does for veterans' families every year.

"[We’re] very lucky to be in this country, that we have a military that serves us," said Justin Lex with Swimming Pool Services.

Kaiti Lubbert nominated the family.

"I sent in the nomination because I was thinking there’s not a more deserving family than Mitch and the kids," she said.

While the holiday lights are shining, Lubbert said Sauer's memory will too.