Holiday charcuterie boards

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and chances are, one of those get-togethers will feature a charcuterie board. Not only are they fun to make, they’re also beautiful to look at and tasty to eat. Fresh Thyme Market's Registered Dietitian, Meghan Sedivy has some tips for creating the perfect holiday spread.

Ingredients: All ingredients can be found at Fresh Thyme

Boar’s Head meats and cheeses Boar’s Head French Brie cheese Boar’s Head Smoked Gouda Boar's Head Cream Havarti Cheese with Dill Boar’s Head Vermont White Cheddar, diced Boar’s Head Hard Salami Boar's Head Prosciutto Riserva Stradolce Boar's Head Uncured Sopressata Dry Sausage

Fresh mozzarella roll, sliced

Fresh basil

Beefsteak tomato, sliced

Pistachios in the shell

Cocoa dusted almonds

Pomegranate seeds

Clementine segments

Pear slices

Grape, clusters

Dried Cranberries

Firehook Multigrain Crackers

Firehook Garlic Thyme Crackers

Schr Crackers, Italian Breadsticks

Firehook Sea Salt Crackers

Delallo Apricot Preserves