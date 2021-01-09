Holey Moley partners with Onesto for donut pop up

Sneak peak inside the bakery at Holey Moley Donuts
Holey Moley has been a staple in Milwaukee for six years, but they've had to pivot since the pandemic.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee staple Holey Moley Doughnuts is teaming up with Onesto's Piccino Cafe to bring their classic, yet unique donuts to a new grab and go spot on Saturdays.
The art of decorating a donut
Holey Moley Doughnuts are known for their unique toppings.
Dalgano coffee at Onesto’s Piccino Cafe
A whipped Korean coffee beverage available at Onesto's Piccino Cafe in the Third Ward.
Bakery and marketplace items available at Onesto’s Piccino Cafe
From vegan bakery items to lattes and Onesto pastas, there's a grab and go option at Piccino Cafe.