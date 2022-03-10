Hoan Bridge turns 'Girl Scout green' Saturday, March 12

article

Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit up in "Girl Scout green" on Saturday evening, March 12 to help celebrate Girl Scouts’ 110th national anniversary. The bridge lighting will happen around 5:15 p.m.

A news release says Girl Scouting began more than 100 years ago in southeastern Wisconsin. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) serves more than 10,000 girls in grades K5-12 throughout seven southeastern Wisconsin counties– Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.

Through a wide variety of programs focused on life skills, the outdoors, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and entrepreneurship, GSWISE provides opportunities for every Girl Scout in southeast Wisconsin to make friends, test their strengths, explore new possibilities, and be their best selves.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News